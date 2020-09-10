Just one final hurdle remains in Black Hills Energy’s pursuit of a 200-megawatt solar project in Pueblo County.

The utility’s Renewable Advantage plan that the company has said will lower energy costs by an anticipated $66 million over 15 years will now advance to the final stage of the approval process by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

An administrative law judge assigned to the proceeding issued a decision in favor of the solar project that, if approved, will be located in Pueblo County.

And on Thursday Pueblo County commissioners OK’d a transmission line upgrade between Pueblo and Canon City that was needed for the project.

The proposed Pueblo County solar facility has received unanimous support from stakeholders including the state Office of Consumer Counsel and the city of Pueblo and Pueblo County, among others, according to Black Hills.

If granted approval, Black Hills said the 200-megawatt solar facility would create up to 200 construction jobs and generate a projected $178 million in direct and indirect economic benefits to the region through state, local and federal taxes.

The utility also said the project would result in environmental benefits, leading to a 71% reduction in carbon emissions by 2024, as 51% of Black Hills’ electric generation would come from renewable energy sources.

"With Renewable Advantage and 200 megawatts of utility-scale solar energy on our system, more than half of our total electric generation would come from renewable energy sources," Vance Crocker, Black Hills Energy’s vice president in Colorado, said in a statement. "With our customers at the forefront, our Southern Colorado communities are well-positioned to lead the nation in the adoption of clean energy technologies like wind and solar."

If given the green light, Black Hills would enter into a power purchase agreement with the developer for all of the energy generated at the solar facility. Construction would begin next year with the project expected to come online in 2023.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow .