Competitions have long been a central part of the Colorado State Fair.

And when the pandemic required the annual expo to be modified to exclude walk-in traffic, those in-person competitions were put on hold.

In their place arose a series of virtual competitions, which challenged Coloradans to submit their most creative photos of pets, garden harvests and the great outdoors, and a video snippet highlighting a unique talent.

Here are the winners:

PETS

Funniest Pet Photo: "Puff in a Cup," Isaiah Martinez, Colorado Springs

Best Fair-Themed Photo: "Farm Pup," Julie Garrett, Peyton

Most Creative Pet Photo: "On the Hunt," Kim Dazzio, Arvada

GARDEN HARVEST

Best Fair-Themed: "Bloom in Adversity," Reynalda Garoutte, Pueblo

Colorful Arrangement: "Pretty Eats," Marta Martinez-Evans, Durango

VAST GREAT COLORADO OUTDOORS

Best Photo Taken at a GoCo Project Site: "Blue Lakes," Alex Diaz, Johnston

Best Colorado Wildlife Photo: "My First Moose Sighting," Augusta Villarreal, Pueblo West

Best Photo Taken in My Neighborhood: "Lady Columbine," Julie Natividad, Denver

Talent Winner: Jeremiah Ocana, vocalist and acoustic guitar player.

