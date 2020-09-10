To celebrate the private-public partnership that provides the community with the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, free admission to the galleries was offered on Sept. 4, with 200 visitors taking advantage.

As the arts center campus is owned by Pueblo County, an agreement calls for the annual payment of $10 in rent. The ceremonial presentation of a check in that amount was made by Jim Richerson, CEO of the arts center, to Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz during the day of free admission.

