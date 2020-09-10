Swink School District announced Thursday that in-person 7-12 grade classes have been switched to remote online learning after they learned a Swink student tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced in an online notice from Supt. Kyle Hebberd.

State protocol for positive Covid cases in staff and students mandates that teachers or students who share a class with the positive patient must quarantine for 14 days — in this case until Sept. 21 — from the onset of the patient’s symptoms, the notice said.

The school district said that all people who had close contact with the positive patient have been contacted by phone.

"Due to the number of teachers who would be in quarantine the District made a decision to move all 7-12 graders to remote learning for the quarantine period," said the school district in the notice. "Students who did not receive a phone notification from the District are not close contacts and are not required to quarantine but will be remote learning until the quarantine period ends.

In-person learning will resume Sept. 24.

The school district said that the elementary school is not effected by this temporary pause to in-person learning and that classes will continue as scheduled.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com.