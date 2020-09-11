Since its last update Sept. 4 before the long Labor Day weekend, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported on Friday 52 new COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County as well as the first deaths in well over a month.

The COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday were those of a 83-year-old female and a 71-year-old male who previously were reported positive for COVID-19.

Prior to Friday, the last time a death was reported in Pueblo County from coronavirus was on July 27.

The two new deaths bring Pueblo County’s total number to 36.

The 52 new coronavirus cases that encompassed the past week bring the county’s total amount to 962 confirmed and probable case.

The first COVID-19 case was reported here on March 13, and the first death related to the virus was reported March 26.

There have been well over 16,000 total tests administered in Pueblo County to date.

The health department also reported a new coronavirus outbreak on Friday, as well as the resolution of a previous outbreak.

A new outbreak at Bonaventure of Pueblo was reported on Sept. 4, and to date three residents at that facility as well as two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak in a facility is deemed when two or more confirmed cases of the virus are identified in a 14-day period.

And a coronavirus outbreak at Martin Marietta that was reported July 31 has now been resolved, according to the health department. An outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days have passed with no new illness reported at the facility the outbreak occurred.

To date, Pueblo County has had 19 reported outbreaks, and 11 of those are considered resolved.

