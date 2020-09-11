Noah Wagner hasn’t played golf for as long as some might think.

The Pueblo West High School sophomore finished ninth at the Class 4A state championships last year as a freshman, but Wagner only began golfing a little over four years ago.

"I started playing at the end of sixth grade," Wagner said. "My dad put me in a Junior PGA (camp) out (in Pueblo West) as something else to do during the summer."

Wagner initially enjoyed driving and hitting off the tee. He enjoyed seeing how far and straight he could drive the ball.

The older he got, the more he grew to love the competition and other facets of the game.

"I just had a lot of fun with that to start," he said. "So, that’s really what got me into it."

Now, Wagner is one of the school’s top golfers.

He and teammate Toby Salinas battled for the South-Central League title a season ago, with Wagner placing just behind Salinas for second place.

In a short amount of time, Wagner has made his mark on the local and state tennis scene.

"It’s just taken a lot of hard work," he said. "I come out (to the golf course) mostly every day and hit a lot of balls and play. I love every minute of it."

The sophomore also plays basketball.

His father, Jamie Wagner -- Pueblo West’s assistant principal -- played college basketball. And while the younger Wagner enjoys playing, golf is his love.

"I like the ups and downs but I also love that if you put the work in it pays off in the long run," he said. "That’s what I love (most) about it."

Wagner plays five to seven rounds a week during the offseason.

He played at a JCC Golf tournament at a Country Club this past summer, learning valuable lessons he can now apply to prep golf.

"I focused on myself and what I’m doing and not what everyone else is doing," Wagner said. "It’s more you against the course and not you against everyone else."

The level of competition at the tournament also helped improve Wagner’s skills.

Wagner said that he is best at driving. He’s taken time to shore up his short game as well.

"I’m pretty good with my driver and three-wood, but I work a lot on my putting and chipping," he said. "I hope to get my putting and chipping in better shape than my drive because that’s where you win tournaments."

Thus far this season, that work has paid off.

Wagner won the Hornet Invitational on Aug. 28 at Hollydot in Rye. Wagner finished third at the Canon City Invitational on Aug. 20. He placed fourth at the Centennial Invitational at walking Stick on Aug. 26. On Sept. 1, Wagner placed 7th at the Cherry Invitational where he faced mostly 5A talent.

His ultimate goal for the 2020 campaign is a top-5 finish at state.

"I want to be in the top five this year and the next couple of years," he said. "My goal is definitely to be the winner individually, but I still have more work ahead of me that I have to put in before that.

"But I think I can do that."

Wagner said he also hopes to be a part of the school’s first state golf team championship.

With added talent in freshman Preston Allen, Salinas and junior Adam Whitlef all playing well early, Wagner said he believes the team is in a good position to make a run.

"We’re in a good position right now, but we have a lot of work ahead of us," he said. "We have to focus on every tournament and learn from that so we can put it all together at state. So, we have a good chance.

"The whole goal is definitely to win a team state title.’

