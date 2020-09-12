The City of Las Animas hosted its monthly council meeting Tuesday at City Hall.

During the meeting Terry Kim was appointed by the council to fill its open seat representing Ward 2 Precinct 9.

Cody Hines was also considered for the post.

The seat became vacant with the resignation of Jaxon Meardon during the summer.

The council also voted unanimously to approve a $500 donation out of the sales tax fun to sponsor the Ark Valley Throw-down, a disc golf tournament.

The tournament will take place on Oct. 10-11. The first two rounds will be played at the Las Animas/Bent County Disc Golf Course on Oct. 10. The final round will take place at the Caddo Disc Golf Course at John Martin Reservoir.

Organizers of the tournament hope to surpass last year's attendance of 42 players.

In case of a postponement by the health department, there is a contingency plan to move the tournament to the spring of 2021.

The light and power department submitted a report that the kilowatt hour load on the power grid was 2,764,141 in August. The total in August 2019 was 2,629,617, which is an increase this year of 5.1 percent.

The year to the end of August is 16,470,035 kilowatt hours. The total through August last year was 15,851,912 — an increase of 3.9 percent.

The light and power department said that an electrical storm on Aug. 4 cause some significant damage.

The water department reported that it had a loan for $1,535,617 from the Colorado Water and Power Development Authority was approved.

It also announced that there were leaks repaired on Sixth Street, Vine Avenue and Third Street that amounted to a total of more than $200.

The Sheriff's Office said there were 272 calls in August with 201 within the City of Las Animas. It also reported one burglary, five assaults, two domestic incidents, several DUIs and one sexual assault.

There were 27 arrests in August with 25 within Las Animas.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.