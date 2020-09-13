Pueblo School District 60 officials have announced that another member of The Goodnight School community has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A week ago, the district notified families that an unspecified member of The Goodnight School community had been diagnosed with the virus. The latest positive case is from the middle school community.

"Working with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the school has identified and contacted close contacts and they are quarantining for 14 days," the district reported to The Goodnight School community. "If you were in close contact with the person with COVID-19, you would have been notified."

Starting on Monday, all seventh and eighth graders will learn remotely, with in-person classes for those students to resume in two weeks, on Sept. 28.

Students in grades kindergarten through the sixth who normally attend classes in-person will continue to do so.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow