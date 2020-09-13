Sunday afternoon, many gathered for the Lake Pueblo Boat Rally – a parade organized to show support for President Donald Trump.

A flyer for the event read, "Boats! Boats! Boats! Line up at the South end of the dam to troll our beautiful reservoir. On land or water, bring your flags and enjoy the rally!"

Jim Prelesnik and his wife, Gina, attended the event by land, sitting near the south shore marina with the intention of supporting the parade for the sake of freedom, encouraging the community to get out and vote, and to support the president.

"This means a lot," Jim Prelesnik said. "We’ve come a long way to make our republic what it is. I used to be a registered Democrat. That doesn’t mean I was a left wing or not, but the Democrats of old are a lot different than now. I don’t see anything on that side that I could vote for anymore. So we’re just here to support our president and keep America going in the right direction."

Mrs. Prelesnik said for her, the parade was about the freedom to have an opinion.

"Being able to express our vote without being condemned for it," Mrs. Prelesnik added. "You used to be able to have conversations, and even if (someone) didn’t agree with you, it was OK. It was alright, because not everybody is going to agree with everybody. But now, it gets violent, it’s not something you can do anymore."

For Tim McDowell, the parade was about being a part of American freedom and future.

"It makes me really proud seeing young people interested in politics," McDowell said.

McDowell was in attendance with his grandson, Lyle Kenitzer, and Kenitzer said being there supporting the president brought him a sense of pride.

Sarah Marquez also attended the parade on land, said the parade was important to her because she is standing behind a president she believes in.

"I believe in the values he has for our families, he is a pro-Israel president, and everything he is doing for this country is because he loves this country," Marquez said.

Tia Hoar, Dave Gray, and Dennis Schmidt were in attendance by boat. All three said there were as many as 150 boats participating with them.

"It was everything we expected," Hoar said. "Everyone out on their boats with their flags and just displaying complete patriotism.

"We love our country and we want our country to be in the right hands," Hoar added.

The turnout was more than Schmidt expected as a first-time participant.

"I couldn’t believe the turnout," Schmidt added. "There was three times the amount of boats than I thought there would be and we’re just glad to be a part of it. Anytime we can get together to help the community of Pueblo and be part of an activity – I’m all for it."

Schmidt noted for him, the parade was important because it was a peaceful demonstration.

"With everything going on, the riots, looting – all that stuff," Schmidt said. "It isn’t accomplishing anything, and if anything, the folks on the Democratic side are suffering because of it because it is becoming their image. When you can have a peaceful exhibition of what you stand for – that’s America. So we’re just here supporting America in the best way we know how."

Gray, a veteran who served in the Army, brought his children to the parade and said it was to show them you can support a cause with activities you enjoy rather than activities that are harmful to others.

"We need to show them, all the stuff that is going on – the Antifa stuff, and Black Lives Matter, that is cool that you have your voice, but you don’t need to burn down people’s businesses," Gray added. "This is our voice; we took a bunch of boats out on a lake, doing what we love, supporting who we want to support. No one is burning anything, no one is in trouble – that is free speech. It’s just cool you can get out and make a statement without hurting anyone else."

