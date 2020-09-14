WESTCLIFFE -- A potentially harmful blue-green algae bloom is prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials to warn DeWeese Reservoir users to be cautious.

The algae could harm humans or pets that ingest the water while swimming or wading. All skin-to-water contact should be avoided for humans and pets, according to Travis Duncan of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Fishing is allowed at the lake. Toxins accumulate in the liver and guts, so fish that are properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked should be fine for consumption.