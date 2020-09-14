Contributed

Now is the time for hope and optimism. Throughout history there are times when we must unite to fight for freedom, justice and independence. Now is one of those times.

Greg Lopez, Republican nominee for Governor in 2020, will be the guest speaker at the Otero County Republican Women’s Education Forum on Sept. 22, 2020. Greg will be present at The Encore at 400 Chestnut Street in Rocky Ford for a Meet and Greet at 6 p.m. He will begin his presentation at 7 p.m. followed by a Q&A time.

Greg believes that all Coloradans want to live in a state where life is better and richer and fuller for everyone. A state where the generations of the 64 counties of Colorado work together to promote, protect, and preserve the various economies and the different ways of life that make Colorado the great state that it is.

Greg is a true testament of the American dream. His humble beginnings are those of the son of migrant farm workers, having been raised by a father who had only a 6th grade education, and a mother who completed only the 10th grade. But his parents taught their children two important values: compassion and integrity.

Greg served in the United States Air Force and is a disabled veteran. He has been a financial planner, was Mayor of Parker, he served as President of the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, President of Rocky Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council, and eventually became the Colorado District Director for the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). Today he is a small business owner.

If you have never heard Greg speak before, be prepared to hear one of the most captivating speakers running for Colorado Governor. The event is free and open to the public – men, women and children.