Pueblo West’s No. 1 Need

In an Aug. 27 Pueblo West View article, Pueblo West Metro Board President Doug Proal and member Matt Smith say Pueblo West’s No.1 need is a community aquatic center. In the same View, Pueblo West District Manager Nina Vetter suggests that Pueblo West road maintenance is a mighty important need.

Proal reviewed funding for an aquatic center, saying that, "The board voted unanimously to set aside 30 percent of future marijuana excise tax fund revenues to help pay for construction of an aquatic center. The 30 percent would amount to about $92,000 annually (he says) based on 2019 collections." Proal also says that "... about $1 million has been collected so far." And the article also notes that, "The board also voted unanimously to transfer $758,914 from the general fund to the capital projects fund for use on the aquatic center project."

Vetter’s column recalls that Pueblo West Metro took over road maintenance from Pueblo County through an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) negotiated back in 1974. Noting that, while Pueblo West’s streets and roads department has an annual budget of just over $2 million to accomplish the district’s road maintenance needs, including $1.5 million coming from Pueblo County (passed through from state HUTF gas tax money), Vetter says "... we would need approximately $5 million additionally per year to properly and adequately maintain all Pueblo West streets and roads."

So, which do you think represents the most pressing need here, a community aquatic center, promoted by Proal and Smith, or proper and adequate maintenance of all Pueblo West streets and roads, as projected by Vetter? Maybe a little more background on streets and roads would help you decide.

Not mentioned in Vetter’s column is the fact that Pueblo County still owns the roads here in Pueblo West. Also not mentioned is the fact that Pueblo West property owners still pay Pueblo County for road maintenance here through their county property taxes; and little, if any, of that money ever makes its way back here into the metro district’s streets and roads budget.

Back in 1974, the Pueblo West metro board negotiated the IGA (roads agreement) because Pueblo West developers were insisting on it. They wanted more sway over how and where roads money was being spent, depending of course on the locations of their development projects. The 1974 metro board was much more accepting of developers’ demands than Pueblo County had been; so accommodating, in fact, that it didn’t even demand to impasse that county property-tax money coming out of Pueblo West should come back to the district, sufficient in amount to support funding of road maintenance in Pueblo West.

I think today’s metro board should either terminate the 1974 roads IGA, thus giving road maintenance back to Pueblo County, or withdraw from the aquatic center project -- few would use it in these Covid-19 times -- and spend that money on proper and adequate Pueblo West road maintenance. Consider making known your opinion.

Bill Clemens, Pueblo West

Why we moved to Pueblo West

I read Gordon Carleton's letter in the Aug. 27 issue with much interest as my wife and I also moved here 4 years ago.

We specifically chose Pueblo West for many reasons.

The biggest reason is that it was not a city and the inherent lower taxes that community's that are not cities have. This community seems to thrive without all those big-ticket items that cities require like city halls and a large paid staff of paper shufflers. We do not need any more big box retailers or fancy chain restaurants. We are a small bedroom community and that is why we live here. If we would have wanted to live in a city we had plenty of choices to make but we chose Pueblo West as we liked what we saw.

Now there are people at the Pueblo West Metro Board that seem to want to incorporate into a city. For the life of me I cannot understand why. They are once again pushing for a sales tax increase to fund a new fire station. There may be a real need to add another fire station in our community but why is this tied to a sales tax increase? Why not pass a ballot initiative to fund this station with a bond issue or some other means? Those that want or need a fire station can vote on this increase on the merits of what this new station can do to better serve our community.

Our faith in the metro board is pretty low. They always seem to have an ulterior motive when it comes to serving our community. Let the voters decide what is right.

Jim Ohanesian, Pueblo West

Compliments and Thanks

I have enjoyed letters by Gordon Carleton; I suspect he is a fairly new resident to Pueblo West and is trying to illustrate how a "run a muck" government can let tax increases and fees ruin a community. Chances are he is from California.

Some feel Pueblo West is way ahead of the curve so to speak, in being a low density affordable place to live. In spite of being a place some 33,000 people have chosen to live. Our town leaders have chosen a district manager with instructions to spend lots of money to make Pueblo West different. As Mr. Carleton points out, they have a plan; they use the word need when they should say "what a small majority wants".

I also liked the front page article about hiring an additional employee to trace waterlines etc. I particularly liked that Mr. Blasing responded to a homeowner that wanted water lines traced on private property. Even though the homeowner probably was not happy he did respond; something the elected board of directors does not do.

The board of directors has a plan; even though contrary to that the electorate is unwilling to fund.

Joe Mahaney, Pueblo West

