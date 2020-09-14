The Pueblo Ice Arena has been a part of Pueblo for the last 45 years, and like many businesses throughout the city, was forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After Gov. Jared Polis announced his "Protect Our Neighbors" phase on July 7, 2020, the ice arena entered Phase 1 e-opening.

In this phase, the arena is available by reservation only to youth (8 and older) hockey, high school hockey, freestyle figure skating practice, learn to skate classes and adult hockey. The on ice capacity is limited to 10 skaters and two coaches maximum.

The road to reopening has been tedious, but program coordinator Daphne Artichoker said the paperwork to begin offering the remaining skating sessions have been submitted.

"The process is slow," Artichoker said. "We have to put together plans, then the plans go to the rarks and rec department, then to the mayor, then the health department for approval. But it’s not going to be open like it was before for quite a while."

Public skating sessions, Artichoker said, will be the last activity to resume because of the factors that play into the sessions.

"You obviously cannot have 100 people in here getting skates and congregating in the lobby," Artichoker added. "On top of that, skates would be considered shared athletic equipment. So it kind of limits what we can do."

Adult drop-in hockey will begin next week, but so far, the other skating sessions that have resumed have gone smoothly, Artichoker said.

The biggest obstacle the arena staff is facing currently, Artichoker noted, is keeping spectators who are allowed into the skate sessions up to date with the safety precautions.

"For all of our activities right now, we are allowing two spectators in per child," Artichoker said. "So keeping them up to date, and them understanding that if they sit in a seat, leaving that seat bottom down so staff know what seats to clean. That’s the biggest obstacle right now, making sure everyone understands what we need them to do to help out."

Initially, the guidelines provided by parks and rec included the locker rooms being closed, skaters needed to enter the building dressed with the exception of their skates, no spectators were allowed, player bench areas were closed, and the grandstands were closed.

Some of these guidelines have since eased, Artichoker said.

"For example, when we just opened with the stick and puck, (hockey players) were supposed to come almost fully dressed with the exception of their skates," Artichoker said. "We have since transitioned into using the locker rooms."

The locker rooms have markings on the floor allowing players to see where they can safely be to maintain the proper social distancing guidelines.

Staff, coaches, and skaters are still required to wear masks, but skaters are not required to wear masks while on the ice.

Currently there are four skating sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Skaters are asked not to arrive earlier than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled skating session and leave within 15 minutes following the end of the session to allow staff enough time for proper cleaning and sanitizing before the next session.

