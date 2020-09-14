Swink School District announced Monday in an update from Supt. Kyle Hebberd that required remote learning will continue for 7-12th grade students until Sept. 28 because the school district learned of a second COVID-19 positive case traced back to their district.

The revised remote learning was extended six days from Sept. 21. The school district was originally scheduled to resume in-person learning for 7-12th graders Sept. 24., the next Monday following the 14-day quarantine procedure for persons who have or may have had contact with a Covid-positive individual.

The superintendent’s announcement said that impacted students have been notified of the second rescheduling of in-person classes.

Swink High School will host a county-ran testing clinic at the school parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, it said in the announcement.

"County Health is setting up a drive through testing clinic in the parking lot of the Swink High School Gym. The clinic will be Tuesday September 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing Clinic Link. ..."

The first positive Covid case in Swink School District was announced Thursday when the district was notified of a new COVID-19 positive student from the secondary schools in the district (secondary school includes 7th-12th grade).

Swink School District’s first Covid case announcement came just one day after renowned journalist Bob Woodward, famous foremost for breaking the Nixon-Watergate scandal that ultimately led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974, released audio recordings of multiple interviews with President Donald Trump, in one of which the president stated outright that, as of February, "I wanted to always play it (the virus) down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

Since COVID-19 infiltrated American borders, the country has experienced the most recorded positive cases out of any country in the world, with over 6.5 million cases at the time of writing. Likewise, the United States has suffered the most losses contributed to COVID-19 with approximately 194,367 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine. Some sources state that American deaths to Covid have already surpassed 200,000.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.