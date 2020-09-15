CANON CITY — The horrific shooting of two family dogs has rattled a Lincoln Park family and led to an investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s office.

Tiffany Starika, a resident of the 1300 block of Parkmoor Road, just off Grand Ave., is mourning the death of one dog -- a German shepherd named Liberty -- and serious injuries to the other -- an Austrailian shepherd named Jake.

Starika reported that on Friday she was working a graveyard shift when her son Caleb came home and found blood on the front door.

He searched the property and found Jake bleeding in the back yard where the dog had climbed a fence after being unable to get into the front door.

While some family members rushed Jake to Pueblo for emergency veterinarian treatment, other family members searched for Liberty. Starika made a heart-wrenching plea for help on Facebook and the post was shared to numerous pages by SeEtta Moss, a resident dog lover.

Starika later received a message Monday from one resident who told her, "I think I found your dog’s body," she explained.

When Starika went to the site on Chandler Road, also known as County Road 77 just before the intersection with County Road 79, she found Liberty dead and blood had been coming out of her neck and nose.

"They had dumped her on the side of the road and took her collar," Starika told The Pueblo Chieftain. "I have no idea who would want to harm her -- she was a sweet dog.

"We had gone to dog parks here and in Colorado Springs and she had gotten along with everybody," Starika said.

After reporting on Facebook that Liberty had been found dead, one witness came forward reporting she had observed a "lifted, extended cab white Dodge pickup truck pulled over in Chandler and two men with guns outside of the truck," Starkia said.

She thought the men were hunters. When she came back by the same area later, she saw what she thought was a dead deer, but the colors on the carcass matched those of Liberty, the witness reported.

As for Jake, "he has a long road ahead of him. He was shot in the face and fragments of bone were found in his face and halfway down his back," Starika said.

"He might not be able to see and he might lose an ear. The vet bill is over $700 and we will have more," Starika explained.

Fremont County Sheriff Deputy Aston Kingery is investigating the crime and reported small pellets or "BBs (possibly from a shot gun) were pulled from his (Jake’s) face" by the vet.

Starika is hopeful someone with information will come forward. Anyone with information can call Kingery at 719-276-5555 ext. 3827.

The perpetrator(s) could face charges of animal cruelty resulting in death.

"It’s one thing to lose your dog to old age. But to have a dog taken from you like that is horrible," Starika said.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.