The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced 17 new positive COVID-19 cases, including a 13-year-old girl and boy in Pueblo County since Friday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said Tuesday that there has been a "substantial increase" in cases among college-age (18-22) people, which falls in a nationwide trend.

Herlihy said the greatest increase is among college freshman and sophomores.

Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday he is a little worried about the recent data — driven in large part by the state’s colleges.

"The worry is that the college transmissions lead to community transmissions," Polis said during a press conference Tuesday.

"We know that our students don’t live in complete isolation from communities. Many of them have part time jobs in retail or restaurants and they interact with other members of the community."

Herlihy said the state is also seeing a substantial increase in outbreaks of COPVID-19 among college aged people

"We have seen six outbreaks reported to the state in the last week that are based in colleges or universities in the state," she said.

Herlihy said she expects that number to double by the end of the week.

Overall, she said the state has seen a slight increase in total cases over the past two weeks. Hospitalizations have remained flat.

Herlihy said that there is a steady decrease in social distancing observed by health officials.

Five student athletes at Colorado State University Pueblo tested positive late last month for COVID-19 forcing administrators to pause all athletics events for two weeks and place four of the students in isolation on campus for 14 days.

One student was in isolation at home off campus.

The university implemented protocols in a timely manner and partnered with Pueblo County Health and Environment and are keeping them informed of the situation.

Other cases in Pueblo County include two 21-year-old women, and other women the ages of 22-year-old , 23-year-old, 27-year-old, 28-year-old, 34-year-old, 53-year-old, 68-year-old and 72-year-old.

Others to test positive are men the ages of 27-year-old male, 29-year-old, 40-year-old, 42-year-old, and a 69-year-old.

As of Monday, Pueblo County had 979 confirmed positive and probable cases of the corona virus since March.

Health officials said the total number of people who have been tested is 18,759.

The next update will be Friday.

Pueblo School District 60 officials announced Sunday that another member of The Goodnight School community has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the district notified families that an unspecified member of The Goodnight School community had been diagnosed with the virus. The latest positive case is from the middle school community.

Those who were close contacts were informed and they are quarantining for 14 days.

The state has lost 1,905 people to COVID-19 in Colorado.

"These are concerning trends. Not terribly surprising given Labor Day weekend, given colleges resuming," Polis said.

Polis said citizens need to dedicate themselves to the best known and effective prevention methods including wearing masks in public, avoiding large gatherings and washing hands regularly.

"We all are tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us," Polis said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.