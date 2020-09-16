After twice running from police, a Pueblo woman was arrested on felony charges after being spotted in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant.

Early Tuesday on Troy Avenue, Pueblo Police Department officer Lowell Griffiths tried to stop a silver Honda without plates, but with a heart painted on its trunk, that eluded him Tuesday night.

"It failed to stop for him, just as it had the previous night," said Watch IV Capt. Tom Rummel. "Running from the police makes you hungry, though, and it wasn’t long before another officer saw the Honda in the drive-thru lane at a fast food place."

The driver, Marisa Palmas, 28, was taken into custody and the car searched, with officers locating a firearm, methamphetamine and a notebook containing credit card information.

Palmas, who allegedly lied to police about her identity, was booked for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal impersonation and possession of a controlled substance.

Fraud

A Puebloan who applied for an $8,000 loan online got taken for $1,400 after the "lender" convinced him to purchase gift cards in that amount "to cover the deposit of the loan."

The victim learned from his bank that the lending company had sent two fraudulent and therefore worthless checks to the institution.

A Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy reminded the victim to be suspicious of any transaction involving gift cards.

Stolen puppy

A black Labrador puppy with a monetary value of $1,200 was reported stolen Tuesday from a yard in the 1000 block of East Fifth Street.

Auto theft

A white 2000 Ford F-450 truck ($10,000) and an attached tack trailer ($5,000) were reported stolen Monday from the intersection of East 13th Street and Iola Avenue.

A 22-year-old Pueblo man is suspected of stealing a white 2002 GMC Envoy ($3,000) on Wednesday from the 2100 block of East 14th Street.

Burglary

A woman in the process of moving from a location in the 1100 block of Spruce Street returned to the residence to find the back door kicked in, and $1,300 in goods missing.

The stolen items include two vacuum cleaners, a television, laptop computer, tools and a dog kennel.

Arrests

Lonnie I. Arellano, 35, of the 3000 block of Skyview Avenue, was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony menacing (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Takeven M.P. Jones, 24, of the 2300 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, with no bail set, and on no-bond warrants for identity theft and obstructing police/firearm; additional count is resisting arrest.

Anthony R. Leyba, 33, of the 2000 block of East 13th Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Richard L. Jaramillo, 42, of the 2100 block of Hellbeck Drive, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday.

Steven B. Luna, 28, of an unspecified block of East Byrd Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Jessica S. Montanez, 31, of Pine Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault-serious injury (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Nicholas Campeau, 24, of the 900 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault-serious injury (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

KC C. Angster, 28, of the 2200 block of Eighth Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and criminal possession of financial devices: four or more or two different accounts, and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Reno D. Brown, 26, of the 800 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony menacing and false imprisonment (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Brettnie N. Martinez, 33, of the 2600 block of Hyacinth Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.