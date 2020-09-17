Contributed

Residents of Southern Colorado are gathering to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Despite challenges posted by the coronavirus, the Pueblo Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues. But instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Pueblo, Walsenburg, Canon City and surrounding Southern Colorado communities.

"This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere," said Charlotte Long, regional development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. "The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times — all at no charge —while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention."

Many time-honored features of the Walk will remain. On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. What’s new this year is that these events will be delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.

A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a "view only" format on Walk day at Pueblo City Park – Roundabout, 800 Goodnight Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

To enhance the Walk participant’s experience, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new "Walk Mainstage" to:

– Track their steps and distance

– Follow a virtual Walk path

– Manage their Facebook fundraisers and

– Access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

"Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe," said Amelia Schafer, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. "This year’s Walk will be an amazing experience and ensure the safety of the Alzheimer’s community."

Nearly 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Colorado alone, more than 76,000 people are living with the disease and 256,000 more serve as their unpaid family caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk ® . Now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.