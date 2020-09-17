Contributed

What:

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is hosting free drive-thru clinics for Veterans across all sites of care.

Why:

This year during the pandemic, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot. If a veteran is unable to attend a drive-thru clinic, they should speak with their patient aligned care team.

Varying Dates and Locations:

Alamosa VA Clinic:

Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. – noon

Aurora VA Clinic:

Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Burlington VA Clinic:

Oct. 8 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Denver VA Clinic:

Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Golden VA Clinic:

Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. – noon

Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. – noon

Lamar VA Clinic:

Oct. 6 from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 13 from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.

La Junta VA Clinic:

Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. – noon

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom (Colo. Springs):

Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

PFC James Dunn (Pueblo):

Sept. 23 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 7 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Regional:

Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 from 3 – 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 from 3 – 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Salida VA Clinic:

Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. – noon