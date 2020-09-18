Influenza, the infectious disease that affects the nation most throughout the winter season, could have detrimental effects when paired with the coronavirus pandemic.

The flu is something that is unpredictable in that some years are more severe than others. For this reason, Zak Van Ooyen, the clinic program manager for the Health Department, said it is encouraged to receive the vaccination as soon as it is available each year.

"It circulates," Van Ooyen said. "In Pueblo, typically December, January, February are our worst months. So anything we can do as a community to lessen that spread by getting a vaccination, we really recommend."

Van Ooyen added receiving a flu vaccine is important yearly but is even more critical this year.

"This year is especially important because of COVID for two reasons," Van Ooyen said. "No. 1, we don’t want you to get co-infected. We don’t want you to get the flu and then get COVID on top of it because COVID is bad the way it is. You don’t need to be dealing with the flu on top of it.

"This leads into the second point. If people have a severe case of COVID that requires hospitalization – we want to save those hospital beds for potential COVID patients. We want to decrease the burden on the hospitals, and we can absolutely do that by providing flu vaccinations. If we can take flu illness out of the equation, we’re going to save those resources for the people that are severely ill with COVID."

The flu vaccine is not 100% effective, Van Ooyen noted.

"No vaccines are 100% effective," Van Ooyen said. "But even if you got vaccinated and were to get the flu, the vaccine will lessen the severity of it. If you were going to get a mild bout of the flu and you were vaccinated – you might not have any symptoms at all. If you were to get a moderate severity flu, if you do have symptoms, they might be mild and obviously the same thing applies to severe cases. There are benefits across the board with getting the vaccine."

There are misconceptions associated with the flu vaccine that Van Ooyen has experienced in his years working for the Health Department.

"Every year we hear from individuals, `I don’t get flu vaccinations because I got the vaccine three years ago and I got the flu.’" Van Ooyen noted. "You can’t get the flu from the flu vaccine. The vaccine is an inactivated virus. There is no way for that virus to replicate in your system."

Van Ooyen explained the human body and immune system are constantly fighting off viruses and bacteria, so when one receives the vaccination and then becomes sick it is because the immune system was fighting off another illness that then presents itself. He used himself as an example.

"About five years ago, I got sick from something," Van Ooyen said. "I was down and out for about three days. When I came back to work, it was a Monday and on Wednesday we were doing our employee flu clinic.

"Wednesday came, and I was feeling so much better, so I was like, ‘Go ahead and vaccinate me.’ The next day, I felt horrible again. The reason I use that example is because my immune system, while I wasn’t symptomatic, was still fighting off whatever I had. When I went and got vaccinated, in the process of getting an immune response, your immune system dips a little bit. It’s not quite as good as when you’re completely healthy."

Van Ooyen added that while a person’s immune system is keeping things in check, getting vaccinated does enough to your immune system that whatever illness you may be fighting at the time will rear it’s ugly head, causing you to become symptomatic.

Van Ooyen said the normal flu precautions are still highly recommended as well: wash your hands with soap and water. I you do not have access to soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Cough and sneeze into your elbow. Keep your hands out of your T-zone – eyes, nose, mouth, and face in general.

Masks with flu season, Van Ooyen said, will really be a benefit.

"There have been studies done in Australia," Van Ooyen said. "They have followed masking guidance a lot better than we have here in the United States, and their flu season is opposite of ours, so they are just coming out of theirs. What they have seen is the individuals who have been wearing masks to prevent COVID transmission, it is also preventing flu transmission. So, the more people that wear masks within the community, the less we’re going to see flu spread as well."

The vaccine is available at most drug store and pharmacies along with primary care providers. The health department also provides the vaccines, but Van Ooyen said it is recommended if possible, people should receive the vaccine from primary care providers and pharmacies before going to the health department.

"Right now, we are taking appointments only, I don’t have plans for mass vaccinations where we would set up and just let people come down to get vaccinated," Van Ooyen said. "I am looking at this fall, doing targeted high-risk patient clinics, but that is still in the early stages of development.

"If individuals can get the vaccine through their provider, it is recommended because we are kind of the catch all for the community. If they don’t have a provider or their provider doesn’t have flu vaccinations, that’s why we’re here. We fill that gap, so if people can go to their doctor or get it through their pharmacy and use their insurance so they won’t have out of pocket costs – it makes the flu vaccine that we have here at the Health Department go to those people who absolutely need it because they don’t have the means to get it anywhere else."

Van Ooyen said that with the Affordable Health Care Act, most insurances should cover the vaccination because it is considered preventative health.

Anybody interested in going to the Health Department for the vaccination is asked to call and schedule an appointment at 719-583-4380.

Once the Health Department has all of the supplies needed for flu vaccinations their hours for the clinic will be Monday and Thursday 8 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

