Even if you’ve been denied other public assistance, or have already received some financial assistance, you can still apply for up to $1,500 in energy assistance funding.

Energy Outreach Colorado was awarded $4.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to assist individuals who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling to pay their past-due utility bills.

The funds must be distributed by Sept. 30.

"These funds complement Low-income Energy Assistance (LEAP), with preference given to individuals who have been denied or are ineligible for other forms of assistance such as unemployment insurance, food benefits, or direct federal stimulus payments," explained Paris Elliot, a spokesperson for San Isabel Electric.

As long as the total program year benefit does not exceed $1,500, Energy Outreach Colorado participants can receive bill payment assistance through Sept. 30

Previously, Energy Outreach Colorado required households to apply for LEAP before being eligible to receive assistance. However, due to COVID-19, that is no longer a requirement.

"San Isabel Electric is proud to partner with Energy Outreach Colorado to help ensure Southern Colorado has access to the funding," said San Isabel Electric General Manager Reg Rudolph.

"Keeping the lights on is the last thing we want our members to be worrying about during times like these."

The Energy Outreach Colorado application for CARES Act funding assistance is available at siea.com/EOCApp.

Completed applications must be emailed to Energy Outreach Colorado at leaphelp@discovermygoodwill.org or faxed to 855-830-3483.

Questions about the program, qualifications and application status should be directed to Energy Outreach Colorado at 888-775-5327, option 7.

In related matters, agricultural producers can get free energy audits, renewables assessments and support to reduce their energy thanks to San Isabel Electric and several new clean energy programs from the Colorado Energy Office.

Family-owned DiSanti Farms in Pueblo County is planning to install a 32-kilowatt solar power generation system after receiving a free Agricultural Energy Efficiency energy audit, as well as grant funds. This system is anticipated to save the farm more than $6,000 annually in electricity costs.

To reduce commercial energy burdens and lower carbon emissions statewide, the CEO has launched several clean energy programs targeting agricultural, industrial, and cannabis industrial sectors.

Together, these sectors account for approximately 30 percent of energy consumption statewide and seek to achieve efficiencies in the energy sector and support Gov. Jared Polis’ goal of reducing greenhouse gas pollution 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent below 2005 levels by 2050.

San Isabel Electric is looking to enroll more members in the following programs:

Agricultural Energy Efficiency program, which offers agricultural producers a free energy audit, preliminary renewable energy assessment, technical support, and implementation support.

Colorado Industrial Strategic Energy Management program, which provides free education workshops and energy management coaching for eligible, large industrial organizations to guide energy performance improvements.

Colorado Cultivators Energy Management Pilot program, designed to provide eligible cannabis cultivation businesses located in rural electric cooperative territories with no-cost technical energy use assessments to better understand energy use drivers and cost-effective energy management opportunities.

For more information, call 647-6204 or email laura.getts@siea.com.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow