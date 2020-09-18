Pueblo Community Health Center has been named a Health Center Quality Leader awardee by the Health Resources and Service Administration, a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This award recognizes the highest performing health centers nationwide. As a Health Center Quality Leader, PCHC achieved the best overall clinical performance among all health centers nationally and placed in the top 20% for clinical quality measures for the second year in a row.

The local center was one of only five in the state to earn the designation.

A Federally Qualified Health Center, PCHC provides comprehensive primary and preventive care in a medical home setting. This team-based approach is led by a health care provider and includes case management, care coordination, and targeted disease management support.

"Our quality improvement programs are embedded and integrated within the organizations workflows that assist staff to monitor, assess, and improve the quality of health we deliver," said Chad Hess, physician assistant-certified and PCHC’s associate medical director and quality manager.

Along with peer community health centers nationally, PCHC was ranked based on quality of care and health outcomes and disparities.

Quality of care measures long-term health outcomes and timely and routine preventive care such as childhood immunizations and asthma management. Health outcomes and disparities measure impact of clinical intervention to project long-term health income.

"Medicaid clients who use Federally Qualified Health Centers are less likely to have an emergency room visit, an inpatient hospitalization, or preventable hospital admission," noted Sommer Street, a spokesperson for PCHC.

More than 80% of PCHC’s patients reside in households with income at 200% of the federal poverty level, or less. The PCHC network includes 13 sites, including medical, dental and school-based wellness centers.

Next month, ground will officially be broken on a new East Side facility to be built on property once home to Safeway.

It’s expected that construction of the comprehensive, integrated care model facility — with primary and behavioral health care, and dental, lab and pharmacy services — will begin after the first of the year.

The project opening of the facility, which will absorb current staff and patients of the East Side’s Park Hill Clinic, is late 2021.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.