The Pueblo West High School boys tennis team claimed the Class 4A Region 7 championship at City Park Friday.

The Cyclones edged Central and Centennial to claim the region championship, and will send 9 players to the Class 4A State championships next week.

"Winning the region just feels tremendous," said Pueblo West coach Nathan Mutz. "I’m so happy for our kids."

The Cyclones No. 3 singles player Tommy Cruz defeated Central’s Luke Johnson 6-0, 6-0 to claim the No 3 singles title.

Cruz was undefeated in region play this season, and will return to the state tournament for the first time since his freshman season when he qualified as a doubles player.

"He’s always been a fierce competitor since he was a freshman," Mutz said. "To see him learn the singles game has been so much fun. He had such a great season last year and fell short of state. So that was the number one goal was to get to state. He just did it every day in practice.

"I’m so happy for him."

Joining Cruz as regional champions is Pueblo West No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Nathan Kleven and junior Will Persons.

Kleven and Persons defeated Central’s Kadyn Betts and Sergio Sandoval 6-2, 6-1 to win the region championship, relying on the team’s mix of athleticism and precision.

"Nate is a basketball player and he is just so athletic," Mutz said. "Nobody can get anything by him. And Travis has really developed an aggressive style of play too. That’s fun to watch."

Pueblo West also won the No. 4 doubles championship.

Senior Christian Kruger and junior Will Dammann competed in their second consecutive three-set marathon, defeating Pueblo County’s Logan Jennings and Caden Paschall 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The two battled back after losing the first set a day after winning a final set tie-breaker to advance to the finals.

Coming back, and battling through three sets will prove to be invaluable, Mutz said.

"That experience will serve them well," Mutz said. "At times yesterday they were just so tentative and careful, but they fought through it with their aggressiveness and it paid off with the win yesterday and that carried over to the second set and third set today."

The Cyclones’ No. 1 doubles team of Alec Cruz and Guy Cruz lost to Central’s Ben Brooks and Christian Nazario 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 and finished second -- but still qualified for state.

West’s No. 3 doubles team of Joey Cruz and Isaiah Larson lost to Centennial’s Strummer Baum and Ethan Gallegos 6-3, 6-4 and also finished second while qualifying for state.

For Mutz, the region title was a big day for his seniors.

"I’m proud of them," he said. "This was for them."

The Class 4A tennis tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday at City Park.

There, the Cyclones will look to make a statement and compete for state titles.

"We’re going to give it our all," Mutz said. "It’s an interesting format with this one-and-done. So anything can happen and these are our home courts. So we’re going to defend them and I can’t wait because we’re going to make some noise."

