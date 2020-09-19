I have had the privilege of serving my nation and for the past 33 years, communities within the State of Colorado as a law enforcement officer.

I have worked as a police officer, as a district attorney’s investigator, and now as the elected sheriff. I am a fifth-generation Colorado native born and raised in Pueblo County and I know Joe Biden is the leader that Pueblo needs, Colorado needs and that America needs right now.

Biden understands what it will take to keep our communities safe from COVID-19, a growing economic crisis and from crime. Biden has relentlessly condemned acts of violence. He knows we need to be united, knows we need to invest in our communities, and he knows how to bring local law enforcement, community members, and public servants to the table to get it done.

Since the early days of his career, Biden has worked with local law enforcement, he’s thanked and commended those who chose to serve their communities as public servants, and he understands the risks we take putting our lives on the line every day. These aren’t just empty words either but reflected in his actions and policies. He’s shown his willingness to work with local law enforcement to make serious reforms where they are needed.

Joe Biden knows that to reform policing in America and support our communities the right way, law enforcement needs more funding not less. That’s why he’s proposed investing $300 million in community-oriented policing and boosting funding for things like body cameras for our law enforcement officers. He wants to work with local law enforcement to expand community policing. When local law enforcement want to undertake serious reforms that can have a real, tangible impact in the communities we serve, he’ll be there to support them. Policing starts locally in our community; and our citizens who are authorized to police, are better off under the control of the citizens they serve. He has met with local law enforcement, spent time in our communities and knows defunding the police wouldn’t fix anything.

Biden has worked as a public defender and understands how the system works. He knows we can reduce both our prison population and violent crime, support survivors of violence and root out racism from our laws, institutions, and culture. He knows we need to shift our criminal justice focus from incarceration to prevention, so fewer crimes are committed in the first place.

Fundamentally, Biden knows what our communities need, what law enforcement needs and he’s ready to support and invest in public safety in ways that work. His record, leadership and integrity stand in stark contrast to what we are currently seeing from the White House.

We need a leader in the White House who respects law and order, who unequivocally opposes violence, who stands with local law enforcement and who understands the importance of ensuring all Americans are safe where they live, work and go to school. That’s why I am endorsing Biden for president.

Biden will put the health and safety of our communities first, he will listen to our communities, our concerns, and he’ll work with us to be better. He’s serious about reforms that work and improving our law enforcement, not destroying them. Most importantly, Biden respects and honors the job our officers do every day to keep crime out of our communities, to uphold the rule of law and ensure that justice is served.

Biden is the president we need. Let’s support him this November.

Kirk Taylor is the Sheriff in Pueblo County. He holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado School of Law and has worked in law enforcement for over 30 years. He was elected to his first term as sheriff in 2006.