Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of articles on the critical issue of mental health during hte pandemic.

Children of all ages have experienced several changes throughout the coronavirus pandemic, from transitions in school settings to coping with isolation.

Kristie Dorwart, Family Center director for Health Solutions, said she became concerned as soon as the pandemic hit.

"One of the fears I had was that social and emotional learning is very important," Dorwart said. "The way children learn those social and emotional skills is through being in a social setting; for instance, a school. Another fear was there was a great deal of anxiety in children.

"By having them be home for such an extended period of time without a ’What’s next?’ created a fear of the unknown. Then the increased isolation can lead to increased anxiety and depression. We know that untreated, those can lead up to and include death by suicide. What happens when as these kids continue to isolate, who has eyes on these children? Who is reaching out to these children?"

Dorwart used the old adage, "It takes a village to raise a child," to emphasize these fears.

"How do we have eyes on these children that generally would have the teachers, counselors, and school staff eyes on them?" Dorwart questioned. "A lot of children even stopped going to their medical appointments during this time, so there was just a fear of not having that village; all they had were the primary care givers."

Dorwart said it’s important for parents to recognize the difference between typical fears and worries their children may have as compared to those that are more extreme and last for an extended period of time, noting that it is equally as important for parents to be accepting when it’s time to seek help from a professional.

"Being OK with reaching out, being OK with talking with a professional that can help," Dorwart said. "Children have a lot of fear and worry; it’s normal. But those that last longer in nature are really indications and warning signs that parents can work for and say, ‘Hey, let’s find someone to help us work through these fears.’"

Indicators that it may be time to seek help include changes in daily behavior, Dorwart said.

"Maybe your kiddo was generally happy and upbeat. Now they are feeling sad or irritated a lot of the time," Dorwart said. "Maybe there are changes in their eating patterns – they are eating a lot more than they used to or not eating as much as they did before.

"They can have changes in their energy; maybe they are really tired or tense all the time. Not wanting to do some of the fun activities they used to before. Maybe they used to really enjoy family game night and now it’s just something they don’t want to do. It’s really the changes in behavior that we see that are something more than what is typical."

As a parent, Dorwart said, it is important to be able to express your own fears and worries concerning the pandemic.

"We all have fears and worries, but being OK with sharing some of those with our kiddos about what’s going on in the world today," Dorwart added. "Really just being open and wanting to talk to our children as opposed to sweeping them under the rug and letting them build up is a key aspect of working through this."

Benefits to seeking behavioral health for children are both short and long term, Dorwart said.

"It is simply giving them skills they can learn and use both today and in the future," Dorwart added. "They can leave my office with at least a skill and practice it throughout the week until we see them again and continuing this to build coping skills to add to their tool belt."

Dorwart said it is important that when a child is exhibiting signs of distress that parents allow them to explore and express those emotions.

"When a kiddo is exhibiting signs of distress, worry, anxiety or depression, parents, really talk to them," Dorwart added. "Allow them to really express those emotions and explore those feelings. Trying to understand and help to talk about, ‘Why do you think you had this thought or reaction?’ Really just support them in a loving manner of, ‘We’re going to get through this together,’ ‘We’ll be here together, I’m going to help you.’

"Kids need their parents now more than ever, so helping to guide them in a supportive and positive manner is of great importance."

Chieftain reporter Alexis Smith can be reached by email at asmith@chieftain.com or on Twitter @smith_alexis27.