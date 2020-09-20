A "Blue Mass" will bring together law enforcement agencies to pay respect to fallen officers and to show gratitude to those who endure danger for the safety of the community.

Law enforcement officers and first responders will be honored at the Mass on Sunday at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 414 W. 11th St., in Pueblo at the 11:30 a.m.

The "Blue Mass" is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

Organizers said the the Mass will be ,celebrated in conjunction with the feast day of Saint Michael the Archangel who is the patron of law enforcement.

A livestream will be available on the Diocese of Pueblo Facebook page and at the Cathedral website. Law enforcement officers are encouraged to wear uniforms.

Seating will follow COVID-19 guidelines and is limited.

To make reservations, call 544-5175 no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday. [Sept. 23]

