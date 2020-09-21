DEATHS
PUEBLO
Sept. 20, 2020
Lawson: Jessica "Jesi" Lawson, 28. A Better Place Funeral & Crematorium, Denver.
Sept. 18, 2020
Brown: Donald Lynn Brown, 73, Pueblo. Montgomery & Steward.
Sept. 14, 2020
Smith: Gregory Bendall Smith, 60. Alternative Cremations, Colorado Springs.
Sept. 13, 2020
Garcia: Lillian Garcia 78. Imperial.
PUEBLO WEST
Matthew: Mark Lee Matthew, 31, Pueblo West, Sept. 18, 2020, Montgomery & Steward, Pueblo.
WESTCLIFFE
Schepmann: Ryan Jacob Schepmann, 23, Westcliffe, Sept. 18, 2020, Montgomery & Steward, Pueblo.