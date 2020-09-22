An "improvised explosive device" resulted in damage to a red 2019 Lincoln sedan in the 1400 block of Arroyo Avenue Saturday.

The vehicle is valued at $40,000.

Evidence was seized as the investigation into the arson incident continues.

Thefts from autos

On Monday, an officer responded to a report of a disturbance at Wayne’s Towing, in the 2500 block of North Freeway.

There, a victim told the officer his vehicle had been broken into, with $2,000 worth of assorted "Air Jordan" shoes, along with $1,000 in clothing and $1,000 in electronics, stolen.

In a separate incident, a $1,500 Fender guitar in a black case was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Brass Saddle, in the 1700 block of West Pueblo Boulevard, Sunday.

Glock 17 magazines were among the items reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Chatalet Lane Saturday.

Upon arrival, an officer observed a green 2003 Honda Element with the driver and front passenger windows broken out.

In speaking with the owner, the officer learned that goods valued at $4,600, including a bicycle, GPS unit, tools, a holster and clothing, were missing. Additionally, it will cost $1,000 to replace the windows.

Criminal mischief

An apparently irate scooter rider is being blamed for a broken vehicle window.

On Monday, a woman told police she was stopped at the lights at the intersection of West 29th and North Elizabeth streets when a male punched the rear window of her Kia Sorrento.

The suspect, who was riding a motorized stand-up scooter, told the victim, "Move the car back" and then began yelling and cursing. He then punched and broke the Kia’s back window, which will cost $600 to replace.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a skinny build and long reddish beard.

In a separate incident Monday, a 2019 Dodge Journey parked in the 1400 block of East Ash Street sustained $1,000 in unspecified damage.

On Saturday, a $2,500 window was broken during a burglary attempt in the 100 block of Loyola Lane.

Burglaries

On Friday, an officer learned that three businesses in the Union Avenue district had been broken into.

From the 300 block of Victoria Avenue, electronic and musical equipment valued at nearly $3,000 was reported missing, with $300 in property damage caused.

There was no immediate information on the other two break-ins.

A $200 Dick’s Sporting Goods card, and $250 in cash, were taken during the burglary of a home in the 400 block of West Adams Sunday.

A burglary at Dundee Cleaners, in the 2500 block of North Elizabeth Street Monday, resulted in the loss of $265 in cash, coins and gold coins, and $150 in damage to a back door.

From the Paragon Learning Center in the 3000 block of Lakeview Avenue, a burglary Friday resulted in the loss of a $825 Dell computer, a $90 Alexa Echo and a $40 headset.

Stolen auto recovered

A gold 1998 Saturn reported stolen from the 1000 block of West 15th Street was recovered Sunday, but a $700 iPhone and wallet in the car at the time of the theft remain missing.

Vehicle thefts

A blue 2007 Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle ($3,500) was reported stolen from the 1800 block of Jones Avenue Tuesday.

On Saturday, a man who gave a female a ride in his silver 2003 Dodge pickup truck told police she then stole the $4,000 vehicle.

On Sunday, a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla ($14,000), and along with it, a $400 computer and $100 phone, was reported stolen from the 100 block of Castle Royal Drive.

That same day, a white 2014 Chevy Sonic ($6,000) went missing from the 2100 block of Oakshire Lane.

From the parking lot of Legacy Bank in Pueblo West, a blue 1997 Ford F-150 was reported stolen Monday.

Surveillance footage revealed that a man in a tan jacket and gray shorts manages to unlock the $7,000 vehicle, start it, and then drive away.

The vehicle was for sale at the time of the theft.

Battery

A man reportedly assaulted by a group of male parties Saturday was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

An officer was dispatched to the area of Corona and West Fourth streets on a report that a man wearing a black hoodie and shorts was being assaulted in the middle of the street.

En-route to the call, dispatch advised the officer the assault victim had been involved in a dispute with an unknown female just prior to the incident.

Due to an obvious injury to his right hand and a small laceration on the right side of his head, the victim was medically evaluated.

In a separate incident Saturday, a man walking near Fourth Street and Hudson Avenue told police he was jumped by "two or three people" whom he did not know.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Safe Streets update

With the recent arrest of Obie Apodaca-Carlson on a no-bond warrant for failure to appear, which included criminal possession of a financial device, 416 of the 444 fugitives featured have been arrested: a 94% success rate.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.