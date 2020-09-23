Las Animas School District is launching a new mobile app to streamline district information for students and families, District Communications Officer Susan Waring told the Tribune-Democrat Tuesday.

The app is simply called Las Animas School District and can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play, depending on one’s device. A link to the appropriate app stores can be found at the bottom of the district’s website home page (la-schools.com).

"We know that families are using smartphones as a primary means to communicate," Waring said in a written statement to the newspaper. "That’s why we’ve created an app that is custom-built for mobile. On the app, you can find cafeteria menus, real-time sports scores, contact information for staff, and event information."

The app provides three main benefits to the district and families, Waring said:

1) It helps families keep informed about what’s going on at school through real-time updates from the website’s live feed, covering subjects like classroom projects, sports events and the art studio.

2) The app allows families to connect with teachers and administrators with notices about upcoming parent-teacher conferences, staff contact information and streamlined district news.

3) Families can stay up-to-date with school information by receiving updates about ongoing events, the cafeteria menu, required forms and emergency notifications.

Waren said the district had the app designed by a company called Apptegy.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com.