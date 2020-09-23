Officials are urging caution after several Pueblo residents received a scam/spoofed call from a city of Pueblo phone number urging the recipient to pay a non-existent Black Hills Energy bill.

Although the spoofed number, 553-2662, belongs to a city swimming pool, the calls are not originating from the city, nor are they being made by a city employee.

Those who receive a fraudulent call from 553-2662 are being asked to ignore it, or hang up immediately, and then notify city officials by calling 553-CITY.

Also, scam calls and fraudulent schemes can be referred to the Colorado Office of the Attorney General (stop.fraud@state.co.us, 1-800-222-4444) and the Pueblo County district attorney’s office economic crimes unit (583-6030.)

In a related matter, Black Hills Energy has received reports that customers are being told their bill is delinquent, and service will be disconnected within 30 minutes, unless the caller is paid.

The scammers are using technology that disguises a phone number to mimic a legitimate Black Hills Energy number.

"They are calling customers several times, hoping someone will answer the phone and repeatedly asking for the home address of the customer," noted Julie Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the energy company.

"We urge customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company to call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement is also an option."

Theft

Roofing materials, including shingles valued in excess of $2,000, were reported stolen from Rocky Mountain Building Materials, in the 26900 block of East Highway Colorado 96, on Tuesday.

After gaining entrance into the property by cutting out a portion of fence, and causing $400 in damage, the perpetrator(s) stole more than $3,000 worth of goods, according to a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s report.

Criminal mischief

It will cost $800 to replace four slashed Uniroyal Tiger Paw tires of a vehicle parked on East Clarion Drive in Pueblo West Tuesday.

The victim told a deputy the incident may be related to an argument with an unspecified party over "video game systems."

Vehicle thefts

A $2,500 2004 Honda CFR motorcycle was reported stolen from the 5100 block of Siloam Road Monday.

Another motorcycle, this one left on the side of road in the 600 block of Baxter Road, disappeared.

The victim told a deputy the 2016 Yamaha 950 with racing stripes broke down Sunday due to battery issues. When he returned Monday to retrieve it, the theft was discovered.

A value for the bike was not listed in the report.

A silver 2016 Mazda 6 ($13,000) was reported stolen from the 1900 block of East 11th Street Wednesday.

Juvenile arrest

A male juvenile wanted on a no-bond felony warrant for robbery-parole violation out of the Colorado Division of Youth Services was taken into custody Tuesday. At the time, the youth, who lied to police about his identity, had three counterfeit $100 bills in his pocket. Those two factors led to additional charges of criminal impersonation and forgery.

Arrests

Joe Nieves, 21, of the 110 block of West Pitkin Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for criminal mischief: $1,000 to $5,000.

Jeffrey L. Medina, 44, of the 2500 block of Hyacinth Street, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday following an arrest on three fugitive of justice warrants.

Sabino E. Valles, 19, of the 1100 block of East 11th Street, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for aiding escape.

Jesse V. Romero Jr., 20, of the 1700 block of East Second Street, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for aiding escape.

Alexander E. Casias, 49, of East Kipling Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault-strangulation and menacing with a deadly weapon (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Angela R. Martinez, 28, of the 1600 block of Wabash Avenue., was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of criminal impersonation and identity theft, with no bail set, with an additional count of first-degree introduction of contraband.

Raymond R. Montes, 37, of the 2000 block of West 14th Street, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for vehicular eluding.

George M. Gallegos, 64, of the 2300 block of Longhorn Drive, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and driving after revocation prohibited-aggravated (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Eloy D. Marquez, 62, no specified address, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday.

John J. Garcia, 55, of the 1700 block of Stone Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for sexual assault/position of trust: victim over age of 15.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.