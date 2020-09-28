School: Park View Elementary

Level: Second grade

Education: Bachelor of arts, elementary education, Adams State University.

From the educator: "I chose this career to help change the world for the better and challenge myself. There is nothing more rewarding to me than to see a child succeed academically and/or socially. I also love that I get to teach my students that college is not just an option but a part of their future plan.

"Every day in this career has its challenges, such as behaviors and learning gaps. Those challenges only feed my fire to be even better. This career is not always an easy task but always a rewarding one."

From Dena Vetta, instructional coach: "Mrs. Mendoza is a very dedicated staff member that embraces every challenge in her classroom with her caring, patient and kind demeanor. She is a team player at our school, willing to work with students and staff to make our school and scholars be the very best."

From Principal Floyd Gallegos: "Mrs. Mendoza has excelled as a second grade teacher since she was hired in 2014. She has grown exponentially within the six years of teaching second grade and is the epitome of a true professional and team player.

"As the principal, I have given her many new tasks and responsibilities and she has a keen sense of completing all tasks, including those that may have her out of her comfort zone.

"Mrs. Mendoza is a dedicated teacher who now has taken on the role as Team Leader and is blooming in this new position. She always seeks out professional development opportunities to improve her teaching skills and has such passion for her scholars she is responsible for.

"For all these reasons, I am grateful to call Mrs. Mendoza a colleague who continues to shine in her many roles that she has taken on, and is an instrumental member of No Excuses University program."

