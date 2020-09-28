No ’Taj Mahal’

Do we really need another Taj Mahal fire station? The Pueblo West Metro Board has again contemplated a ballot tax initiative devoted to building a new Fire Station No. 2. There’s little doubt that special interests are behind this drive for a South-Side Taj Mahal fire

station, like the one on North-Side Gold Avenue - Fire Station No. 3. It was a little over a decade ago that Fire Station No. 3 was built.

It became a Taj Mahal project because developers wanted a monument there in the vicinity of Gold Avenue to enhance the salability of their projects around that area. In fact, one developer had plans to build a large apartment complex that would draw renters, even from as

far away as the Colorado Springs area, and Fort Carson area.

The project included a new sewer line that goes eastward from Fire Station No. 3, along the north side of Pueblo West. The sewer line cost the metro district around one-third of the $3 million-plus cost of the new Fire Station No. 3 project. Never mind that an already

the existing sewer line, not far to the south, could have been accessed.

Developers in that area wanted it configured to provide easy access for their projects. The apartment project never materialized, however, because of the intervening recession.

Just as there was an existing, alternative sewer line to the south of Fire Station No. 3 back then - that was rejected to satisfy developers’ interests - there is also, today, an alternative to a new

Fire Station No. 2. That would be the existing, but inactive, Fire Station No. 2, located on Avenida Del Oro, barely two miles from the proposed location of a new Fire Station No. 2.

Rather than build a new Taj Mahal on Pueblo West’s South-Side, to match Taj Mahal Fire Station No. 3 on the North-Side, why not just appropriately renovate the existing Fire Station No. 2?

The cost would be considerably less, and all of the benefits that have been attributed to the new location are already available there. In fact,it hasn’t been that long ago that the metro board contemplated doing exactly that.

In 2015, the metro board had contemplated spending $85,000 to design,and possibly up to $1 million to remodel Fire Station No. 2, to bring it into active service. That would have represented no more than possibly one third the cost of the North-Side Taj Mahal fire station.

However, the $85,000 they budgeted was subsequently deleted by majority vote from the 2015 budget, even though some board members advocated reinstating it and proceeding with the project.

And now, the metro board should explain why, rather than appropriately remodeling existing Fire Station No. 2, as contemplated in 2015, it is instead contemplating building another Taj Mahal, this one on the South-Side. Undoubtedly, special interests have intervened. Pueblo

West citizens should override the special interests by voting against any such tax initiative.

Bill Clemens, Pueblo West

Supporting 6A

I would like to take a minute to express my support for the Pueblo West Fire Department Referendum 6A and how desperately we need this to pass in November.

I started my love of Pueblo West as a dispatcher for the Pueblo West Volunteer Fire Department in the early 1980’s. The fire department was located in the Pueblo West Metro building at 109 E. Industrial Boulevard. The only paid staff then were the Fire Chief, Jack Fowler, and the dispatchers who were also clerical staff for the district. The firefighters were all volunteers, responding to calls from throughout the community. The fire department was recognized as one of the best in the State. There were only about 2500 people living in our community. There were about 25 firefighters at the time.

I could throw facts and figures at you with how our community has grown and how our recognized volunteer fire department has grown to a full out paid department that has received many accolades for their tireless dedication to the safety of our community, but I will leave that up to the people who have those facts and figures. It is visually evident how this community has outgrown our fire department. There are more people, more homes, more visitors traveling through our community, more accidents, more, more, more. We desperately need an additional fire station in the southwest part of our community to cut down on response times and homeowners insurance costs. We desperately need more first responders to allow for better response times when there are multiple calls received at one time, which there often are, and to allow for our first responders safety, the most important and supportive thing we can give them.

We hear so many people saying they do not want another tax, none of us do, however, this is a sales tax that will be shared by EVERYONE who is living, visiting, traveling through our community. It will be shared by not only those of us who are fortunate enough to live here but by all those visitors who require the help of our first responders as they do quite frequently.

Our community says they support their first responders and care for their safety. Let’s show them that we support them by passing 6A. Let’s keep our recognized Fire Department as one of the very best in the state by providing them with the tools that they need to remain one of the best in the state. Give them the tools so they can be there for you. They saved my life as they have countless others, and I am forever grateful to them.

God bless the brave men and women who have chosen this profession and who have chosen to live and serve in Pueblo West.

Laurie Cozzetto, Pueblo West

Speak up

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, I think it relevant, important, and insightful to respond to Mr. Mahaney’s speculation about my state of origin.

Yes, I am from California, born and raised, worked as a bureaucrat for the State of California until my retirement. The insights I gained there from working in the belly of the beast are all too familiar and exactly like what I see happening here in Pueblo West under Pueblo West Metro District and "the board." All the same ploys, plots, and schemes are standard operating procedure. I’ve seen them time and time again. It’s all they know, it’s who they are, it’s what they learned in school. Despite feigning interest in "community outreach", they have demonstrated, by their actions, that they don’t give a damn about the people, much less the taxpayers of Pueblo West. They are self centered power junkies, plain and simple, eagerly rationalizing their decisions and actions under the guise of an altruistic goal.

They never have "enough" money to do the actual work what needs to be done, but they always have enough money to hire consultants to conjure up yet another study, with carefully crafted questions sure to elicit the desired response. "Do you want better roads?" is a completely different question than "Do you want to increase your taxes to pay for better roads?"

Another writer wondered why PWMD didn’t just ask for a property tax increase for the "needed" fire station and staffing. PWMD staff reluctantly acknowledged that they did not seek a tax increase under the constraints of Gallagher and Tabor because they knew Pueblo West taxpayers would not support it. Instead they conspired with Bri Buentello to pass HB19-1047 empowering them to use sales tax instead. Unfortunately/typically, they didn’t ask the taxpayers of Pueblo West if we wanted them to circumvent Gallagher and Tabor in this manner. We rejected it the first time, but they don’t want to get the message and are trying again. So again I ask: What part of 'no" do you not understand?

When California passed the Proposition 13 constitutional amendment initiative (California’s equivalent to Gallagher and Tabor) in 1978 to stop local jurisdictions from increasing property taxes without voter approval (because people were literally being forced to sell their homes to pay their property taxes) all the counties started imposing new fees left and right to cover the "shortfall". Of course, cutting back and reexamining what and how they go about doing whatever it is that counties do, never occurred to them, just like it NEVER occurs to our $120K District Manager, PWMD, or "The Board". Now there is a proposition on the ballot to stop Colorado’s "gubment" from doing the same thing and imposing new fees. Coincidence? I think not!

For me, all of this is like watching a slow motion train wreck with all the same things happening here in Pueblo West and Colorado that I saw in California over the last 40 years. If you want Pueblo West to turn into a clone of every town in California with the higher taxes, pet projects, sweetheart deals, more and more regulations, and "duh gubment" telling you what you can and can’t do, just stick around, let PWMD and "the board" impose their "vision", and Colorado will turn into California right before your very eyes. Been there, done that!

Knowing that we’ll never get a straight or honest answer out of PWMD or "the board", The View is our only hope to counteract and refute their weekly propaganda. Please join in and engage with the citizens and taxpayers of Pueblo West to voice your support. Submit your Letter to the Editor to Luke Lyons at LLyons@chieftain.com.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

An answer to the tacit/de factor voice

The September 3 edition of The Pueblo West View had a "Letter to the editor" where Mr. Carleton proclaimed himself the voice of the fiscally responsible people of Pueblo West. I am a fiscally responsible person Mr. Carlton, and be informed that you do not speak for me.

When you say we are still the same rural community we were last year and that we will never be a city, I think you are staying in your basement and sipping Kool-aid too much.

Also, let me just clarify that the figure you gave for the median family income of $48,195 was from 2018. The median income per family is now $67,737. The mean income is $78,129, which means that we have some high income earners here, and we are not just a one-horse community.

You have adopted the doctrine of self-interest as the rule for your ramblings. I think you should spend a day with the men at the fire department and see if they even get to stay a moment in their Taj Mahal (your description) to catch their breath without being called out again.

You seem to be a Medievalist that has a dream for a world of the past that never really existed.

I say to the Pueblo West Metro Board; "don't fear criticism; fear stagnation. If you are not changing, evolving with the times and moving forward, there's a pretty good chance that you are stagnant, dying, already dead, or just a rock in someone's shoe.

I am eager to see our community improve with new things and welcome new folks. Not all of us share the passions of old men, which terminate with impotence.

You can't take the money with you, Mr. Carlton, so enjoy the pool!

Jeanne Sanchez, Pueblo West

Black Hills transmission line

I read the Black Hills article in the Sept. 17 edition of The Pueblo West View and thought I would add my two cents worth. John Vigil said he was "blindsided" by some of the Commissioner's conditions. The homeowners along the route were "blindsided" when we found out that Black Hills Energy was going to put the line in our backyard.

The cost of under grounding this line is minuscule compared to the health and safety cost that will be incurred by the homeowners that have to put up with the transmission lines. Look at California to see the fire hazards posed to the residence of Pueblo West. Commissioner Wiseman only seemed to be concerned with how much money Black Hills Energy has contributed to the Fair Grounds and Zoo Lights. We the rate payers made those contributions through our electric bills, Black Hills just used our money. Think about the person barely able to pay their electric bill. Black Hills should have lowered rates instead of donating rate payer money to the Fair Grounds.

Commissioner Ortiz seemed to be more concerned about the cost to Black Hills to underground the line. Rate payers shouldn't bare the cost of this line because it increases Black Hills infrastructure for the benefit of its' stockholders not the citizens of Pueblo West. The only thing that concerns Black Hills Energy is more money for its' stockholders. The only time they are concerned about customers is when they go to the PUC for a rate hike. Then their concern is how much more can we get while trying to pretend "we are trying to hold rates down".

Melvin Manrose, Pueblo West