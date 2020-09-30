Contributed by Kathleen Tomlin

Las Animas VFW Auxiliary #2411 has kicked off their annual Wreath’s Across America project. They are selling $15 wreaths for Fort Lyon National Cemetery; Bent County/Las Animas Cemetery; and Peaceful Valley Cemetery on the Smith Ranch. The Auxiliary receives $5 for each wreath sold, and then in turn used to help veteran projects in our area. Last year your donations helped us buy new billboards for our VFW Post #2411 and funded many other veteran’s projects. You may order wreaths for other cemeteries, pick them up at Fort Lyon or Las Animas, and place on any veterans’ grave in the area.

We have 620 veterans’ graves at Bent County/Las Animas Cemetery and approximately 3000 interred at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. The Ceremony and simultaneous laying of all wreaths at all locations nationwide, at sea, and abroad, is scheduled to be held on Dec. 19, 2020. Everyone is encouraged to attend the wreath laying ceremony at Fort Lyon National Cemetery at 10 a.m., then help lay the wreaths at Fort Lyon and Bent County/Las Animas Cemeteries.

Deadline for ordering wreaths is by Thanksgiving. Please contact Kathleen Tomlin at 719-456-2948 or any VFW Auxiliary Member if you wish to order a wreath. Darla Youngblood is the Area Coordinator for Wreaths Across America and she can be reached at 303-670-9077.