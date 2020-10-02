Saturday will be a day years, no decades, in the making for so many individuals who have put in tireless work throughout the years to make the Arkansas Valley Conduit possible.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the conduit is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Pueblo Dam.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman and other invited dignitaries and partners will host the ceremony for the major infrastructure project that upon completion will convey a reliable municipal and industrial water supply from Pueblo Reservoir to 40 communities. It will serve an estimated 50,000 people in Southeastern Colorado via some 260 miles of pipeline.

"Today is a very special day. I’ve worked on this project for the last 18 years," said Bill Long, president of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District and former Bent County commissioner. "It’s kind of an emotional event because generations have actually worked on this project and to finally see this kind of progress where we can deliver safe water to folks, which also provides a great opportunity for economic development is close to unbelievable. It truly is a great day."

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, who also has spent a lot of time and effort on the project throughout his career, echoed Long’s comments about ground finally being broken for the conduit.

"It is a testament to the commitment of generations of people in the Lower Arkansas Valley to bring clean drinking water to communities that were promised it in the early ’60s and never had that promise fulfilled," Bennet said. "One of the first things I heard about when I became a senator was the Arkansas Valley Conduit because of Bill (Long) and because of Ray Kogovsek, who had been the congressman for that area, and made the case about how important it was."

Bennet said the progress made on getting the conduit built has been a true bipartisan effort in which Democrats and Republicans have worked hand-in-hand.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., announced in February that he secured $28 million in funding for the project.

"The Colorado delegation has been incredibly supportive through the history of this project," Long said.

The conduit was authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1962, and President John F. Kennedy visited Pueblo in 1962 to sign the bill. Throughout this nearly half-century of planning, water reserved for Pueblo and the Arkansas Valley Conduit was seen as integral to the entire Fry-Ark Project.

The conduit, part of the original Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, would bring water from Pueblo Dam to Lamar and Eads, serving about 40 communities along the route. As it will bypass the Arkansas River, including the portion on Pueblo’s lower East Side where Fountain Creek dumps into the river, it is seen as a regional solution to drinking water quality problems facing rural communities of Southeastern Colorado.

Many of those water providers are facing enforcement action for high levels of naturally occurring radionuclides in well water. A new source of clean water through the Arkansas Valley Conduit is the least expensive alternative, according to a 2013 Environmental Impact Statement.

While the project is breaking ground, there is still a long way to go, Bennet cautioned.

The total project cost is estimated at somewhere between $564 and $610 million to complete over a 15-year period and about $30 million a year for the next 15 years will need to be appropriated to see it finished.

"It’s not going to be easy to do but we’re going to fight for it," Bennet said.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow