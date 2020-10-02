For Linda Abeyta and her mother, a $50 investment resulted in a particularly spicy return.

As well as a surprise visit worthy of Publishers Clearinghouse, complete with balloons, sparkly confetti and noisemakers, and most notably, a large placard check for the hot sum of $6,592.50.

That’s Abeyta’s sizzling share of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce’s first ever 50/50 raffle, promoted as part of the 2020 Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Throwback Fest.

Although Abeyta learned Wednesday that ticket A-5617924 was worth thousands, Friday’s visit from the chamber’s entourage visibly caught the amiable winner off-guard.

"You are the lucky winner of the 2020 50/50 Raffle," announced Donielle Kitzman, vice president of the chamber, as she handed over the ceremonial payout on the porch of Abeyta’s home. "And we are so happy for you."

"And I’m happy too," Abeyta was heard to reply over the cheers and yells of the chamber representatives. "This is amazing."

Once the fanfare subdued slightly, Abeyta announced that she often found herself on the sales side of such raffles.

"We always used to do 50/50 raffles for the kids at school," she said. "And people would see us and say, ’Oh no. Here come the Abeytas again.’"

This time out, however, she found herself on the receiving end of things.

"Once in a while I might win something small, but I’ve never won anything like this," Abeyta said as the sounds of Kool and the Gang’s "Celebration," along with a torrent of confetti, filled the air. "When they first starting advertising, I saw the flyers with the ’50/50 raffle,’ and told my mom, ’Let’s get a ticket.’"

Abeyta originally planned to purchase 20 tickets for $20. Her mother, however, convinced her to kick in an extra $5, which she then matched with her own $25 contribution.

And that $50 was, thanks to the chamber’s "volume discount," good for 100 chances at half of the final jackpot of $13,185.

"Of course, that means I now have to split the money with my mom," Abeyta said to a round of laughter. "But I’m happy to do it, because she needs it so much."

Abeyta said she plans to bank a portion of her share and use the rest to repair an old and ailing air conditioner.

The unexpected windfall has inspired Abeyta to offer her services to the chamber once the next 50/50 raffle comes around.

"I will sit at that booth and volunteer to sell tickets next year," she said.

"And I hope next year’s jackpot is $1 million," Kitzman replied.

The chamber’s share of the raffle will be used to promote tourist-attracting events such as the Chile and Frijoles Fest and the annual Street Rod Nationals, which this year fell victim to the pandemic.

