The annual conference for Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Institution of Cannabis Research will have the opportunity to share with a much wider audience this year as the event will be held virtually in August.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing recommendations required us to rethink our conference and how we can deliver a high-quality virtual experience while ensuring the safety of our presenters and attendees," Chad Kinney, director of the institute, said in a statement.

Kinney said the virtual format offers all the high-quality content and interaction of a traditional research conference while offering expanded access and participation opportunities to scholars and researchers throughout the world.

The 2020 conference is scheduled for Aug.11-12.

Kinney said his team has partnered with the conference management program provider to create an enhanced virtual experience for participants.

By delivering all conference content in a digital format, attendees will retain the opportunity for virtual interaction with presenters, keynote speakers and other attendees.

Conference presentations and presentation materials will be available to registered attendees for up to 60 days after the conference.

Participants will be able to interact with the latest products and services within the scientific and cannabis industries through a virtual exhibit hall.

Internationally recognized cannabis pharmacology expert, Dr. Roger Pertwee of the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, is scheduled to deliver the Mechoulam Lecture; and Dr. Jeffrey Steiner of the Global Hemp Innovation Center at Oregon State University will provide the opening address.

Kinney said the conference team developed an incredibly strong program that translates well to a virtual format.

"We believe our participants will receive an enhanced experience with significant cost savings since there will be no travel or lodging expense. We may even create a hybrid virtual/on-site conference model for future conferences," he said.

Every year, the ICR Conference attracts hundreds of attendees and researchers from every field of cannabis expertise.

The CSU-Pueblo institute was established in 2016 through research agreements with Pueblo County and the state. It is the nation’s first cannabis research center at a regional, comprehensive institution of higher learning.

Those wanting to register early can do so at https://icr2020.exordo.com.

For additional information regarding registrations and revised conference dates, visit www.csupueblo.edu/institute-of-cannabis-research/2020-conference or email ICR@csupueblo.edu.

