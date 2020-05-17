Genevieve Luna, of Rocky Ford, Colo., and a native of La Junta, Colo., danced her last dance, May 13, 2020, accompanied by her loved ones.

She was born to Julia and John Montano, Oct. 31, 1937, in La Junta, Colo.

Genevieve is survived by her loving husband Luis Luna, Children, Orlando (Phyllis) Baca, Barbara Maes, Alice Torrez, Dorothy (William) Maes, Debbie (Carlos) Lucero, Ernie Baca, Paula (Aaron) Perez, and Gary Baca, step-children, Alfredo, Olegario, Bernardino, Luis, Santos, Macario, and Antonia Luna, siblings, George Montano, Georgia Montano and Delores Salazar, grandchildren, Richard, Donna, Genevieve, Nina, Valarie, Jose, Anna, Denise, Carlita, J.D., Tisha, Steven, Elovio, Milo, Veronica, Stephanie, Crystal, Jasmine, Monica, Jessica, Desiree, Adriana, Angelica, Esmeralda, Marcos, Silkianna, C.J., Godson, Estevan Perez-Rodriguez and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia Montano, brother, Ceperano Montano, late husband, Richard Baca, granddaughter, Amanda Maes, great-great granddaughter, Jayleianna Rivas, Son-in-law, Orlando Maes, and daughter-in-law, Debroah Baca.

Throughout Genevieve’s life she has worked numerous positions some of which include a CNA and Aurora PD Dispatcher. In 1988 she relocated her family to Rocky Ford to pursue her dream in opening her own business, La Estrella Nortena. She later became a correctional officer at Crowley County Correctional facility where she retired her badge and became a stay-at-home wife.

Genevieve dedicated her time to her loved ones, worshiping the lord and various hobbies including crafts, ceramics and baking. She displayed her love for Elvis Presley and John Wayne. She had a big heart and always donated to those in need. She never let her family go without and never asked for anything in return. Our loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend will be missed dearly. As she always said, "No good-bye, See you later!"

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Crossroads Church in Swink, Colo., (We ask that all attendees wear a face mask). A Graveside Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in La Junta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the loving care of the Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home

