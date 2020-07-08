October 17, 1946 – July 3, 2020

Mary Lopez, 73, passed away on July 3, 2020 at her La Junta home. She was born on October 17, 1946 to Lorenzo & Lupe (Pantoya) Lopez.

Mary worked at Western Canning for many years and as a teacher’s aide at the Otero Junior College day care.

She is survived by her son, Vernon Sandoval of Aurora, CO; brother, Santos (Joanne) Lopez of Lanham, Maryland; eleven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Lucille Castrejon.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peacock Memorial Chapel.

Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.