DEATHS
PUEBLO
July 13
Rusler: Paul W. "Bill" Rusler, 89. Montgomery & Steward.
July 12
Vassanelli: Kathleen M. Vassanelli,80. Montgomery & Steward.
July 11
Lutz: Amanda Mae Adams Lutz, 37. Davis.
Martinez: Luisa (Louise) Martinez, 97. Romero.
July 7
Martinez: David M. "Two Feathers" Martinez, 73. T.G. McCarthy.
July 1
Zenos: Margaret Zenos, 75. Roselawn.
LAFAYETTE, IND.
Butkovich: Mary Mildred Butkovich, 99 of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Pueblo, June 27. Soller-Baker, Lafayette, Ind.
TACOMA, WASH.
Bones: Ruth A. Bones, 94, of Tacoma Wash., formerly of Pueblo.