DEATHS


PUEBLO


July 13


Rusler: Paul W. "Bill" Rusler, 89. Montgomery & Steward.


July 12


Vassanelli: Kathleen M. Vassanelli,80. Montgomery & Steward.


July 11


Lutz: Amanda Mae Adams Lutz, 37. Davis.


Martinez: Luisa (Louise) Martinez, 97. Romero.


July 7


Martinez: David M. "Two Feathers" Martinez, 73. T.G. McCarthy.


July 1


Zenos: Margaret Zenos, 75. Roselawn.


LAFAYETTE, IND.


Butkovich: Mary Mildred Butkovich, 99 of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Pueblo, June 27. Soller-Baker, Lafayette, Ind.


TACOMA, WASH.


Bones: Ruth A. Bones, 94, of Tacoma Wash., formerly of Pueblo.