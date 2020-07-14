Benjamin (Ben) Palomino, 89, and Kathryn (Kathy) Palomino, 84, both former long-time resident of both Las Animas, Colo., and Pueblo, Colo.; and most recently of Broomfield, Colo., passed away on May 2 and May 5, 2020, respectively of Covid-19.

Benjamin was born in Las Animas on Nov. 16, 1930, to Adolph and Ramona Palomino.

Kathryn was born in El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 13, 1936, to Manuela Arrona.

Benjamin and Kathryn were married on Sept. 8, 1954 ,in Las Animas and remained devoted partners for over 65 years.

Scripture Services for Benjamin and Kathryn will be held at 9:30 a.m. on July 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Meadows Catholic Church in Pueblo.

Rosary Services will precede the Scripture Services and will commence at 9 a.m.

Current ‘Safer at Home Guidelines’ require seating in the church to be arranged to maintain at least 6 feet of distance in every direction between individuals or parties, and that masks be used. A "party" includes members of a household who live together. Given the situation and circumstances of this event, the family requests guests respect and follow these requirements.

Interment will be at Pike’s Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

Due to current National Cemetery attendance guidelines, interment will be private and restricted to immediate family.

For an expanded obituary and to contact the family, please visit website: memorial.thepalominos.net.