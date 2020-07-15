It is with great sadness Jimmie Gabriel Blea passed away peacefully May 18, 2020, in Denver, Colo.

He was born Nov. 23, 1977, to Loretta Martinez and Junior Raymond "Mono" Blea in La Junta, Colo. Jimmie grew up in La Junta and Denver. Denver is where he became a Master Plumber and business owner doing the work he loved. Jimmie had a passion for cooking, he loved to cook for his children and mom. The biggest love of his life were his two children, he enjoyed watching his kids in action playing multiple sports. He had a love for sports but really loved his Broncos and Nuggets.

Jimmie was never scared to take a risk, enjoyed being the life of the party and his smile and charm lit up the room.

Jimmie Is survived by his daughter Alyiah and son Quintin Blea and their mother Melissa Rodriquez all of Denver, mother Loretta Martinez of Denver, father JR "Mono" (Connie) Blea of La Junta, brothers Raymond Blea of Denver and Kevin (Jennifer) Sandoval of La Junta, sisters Tonya Nunez of La Junta and Katrina Aragonez. Special nieces and nephews Philip (Carla), Kayla (Marcos), Isaiah, Alize (Jacob), Angelina, Gabriel, Rachel and Zayvian. Several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Alice and Raymond Blea.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, La Junta Colorado.