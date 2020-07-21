August 30, 1929 - July 18, 2020

A Memorial Service for Clara Seamon will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at First Presbyterian Church.

Per Clara’s request, cremation has taken place. Seating will be limited and masks will be required.

Clara Rose (Johannes) Seamon was born in La Junta, Colo. on Aug. 30, 1929, to Philip and Elizabeth

(Markus) Johannes. She went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 90.

Clara graduated from La Junta High School in 1947 and went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad as a messenger in the Telegraph Office. She was united in marriage to Joseph V. Seamon on Oct. 8, 1950. Clara enrolled in night school at Otero Junior College in 1968, the same year her daughter Laura was a freshman there. Clara did substitute teaching and volunteer work for the Las Animas School District RE 1 and was later employed as the Middle School Librarian, retiring after 19 ½ years in 1989.

She was active during the years her children were in school with PTA, Band Parents, 4-H, Cub Scouts, and did volunteer work at Bent County Memorial Hospital. Clara was a member of The First Presbyterian Church and served as Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and was active in Presbyterian Women’s Group.

Clara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph Vernon Seamon of the family home; three sons, Joseph Michael (Victoria) Seamon of Winsor, Colorado, Gary Lee Seamon of Las Animas, Colo., and

Stephen Philip Seamon of Gainesville, Ga.; two daughters, Laura Lynne Seamon-McLean of Durango, Colo., and Diana Cheryl (Michael) Anglin of Colorado City, Colo.; five grandchildren, Zachary Bono (Sulin Beaver), Jason (Kacie) Anglin, Phillip Anglin and Megan Johnson, Sara Ann (Daniel) Hughes, Michael J Seamon and Mckenzie Deneé Lampe; five great grandchildren, Robert Leroy Bono, Conner and Markus Anglin, Stella and Beau Hughes; many other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Elizabeth Johannes and one sister, Miriam (Johannes) Meinecke and her husband, Leonard.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Las Animas in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.

