September 23, 1923 – July 19, 2020

Esther Angelina Mattedi, 96, passed away on July 19, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Pueblo. She was born on Sept. 23, 1923, in Ludlow, Colorado to Allessio & Matilda (Toller) Mattedi.

Esther worked for Mountain Bell for 38 years while living in Trinidad and Denver. She then moved to Swink in 1995. She enjoyed gardening, roses, peonies and clematis.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; special close friends, Kent "Butch" Werner, Stan Werner and Sue Ellen Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brother, Joe & Jimmy; four sisters, Theresa, Rose, Lillian and Mary; infant sister, Angelina; nephews, David Echer; close friend, Kay Werner.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Monday, July 27, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. both services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery at 2 p.m.

