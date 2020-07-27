Iona Lenore Peil, 94, passed away on July 25, 2020, at the Pavillion at Villa in Pueblo, Colo. She was born on April 7, 1926, in Canton, Okla., to Jess Addie (Jordan) Seifried. She married Herman Peil on Oct. 27, 1945, after his return from World War II; he passed away on Jan. 30, 1999.

Iona moved to Crowley Colorado her senior year of high school.

Herman and Iona worked on the family farm for 53 years. After the passing of her husband, Iona continued to live at her family home. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and baking her amazing pies.

Iona is survived by her son, Gary (Joann) Peil of Manzanola, Colo.; sister, Vernetta Brengman of Anderson, Mo.; special niece, Patty (Randy) Maxwell of Moscow, Kan.; grandchildren, Ron (Rochelle) Peil of Manzanola, Jeff (Diane) Peil of Thornton, Colo., Brad (Dawn) Peil of Thermopolis, Wyo., Renee (Zack) Olin of Greeley, Colo., Michael Peil of Gilbert, Ariz., and Monica Peil of Gilbert; nine great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Herman Peil, her son, Mickey Peil, and her brother, Roy Seifried.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Fowler Cemetery with Pastor Gail Allen of the Arkansas Valley Cowboy Church officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Peacock Memorial Chapel in La Junta, Colo.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Pavillion at Villa, 855 Hunter Drive, Pueblo, Colo., 81001 or to the Olney Springs Senior Center direct or through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.