David Rollin Kuebbeler, of La Junta, passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on July 18, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Dec. 15, 1936. Dave was raised by Dr. Rollin and Jane Kuebbeler in Toledo’s east side. After graduating from Morrison R. Waite High School in 1954, Dave attended Wooster College, earning a degree in education. At Wooster, he also met Ann McEathron of Appleton, WI. They fell in love and were married in June 1961. They were together until Ann passed away in September, 2017.

After college, Dave and Ann settled in Toledo. Dave was hired by Thomas A. DeVilbiss High School and Roy C. Start High School to teach history and coach baseball, his other lifelong love. In these years, Dave earned a masters in guidance and counseling from the University of Toledo in 1968. Dave and Ann then moved to La Junta where Dave became the dean of counseling at Otero Junior College where he was instrumental in academic life. In 1972, Dave earned a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Toledo.

During his 52 years in La Junta, Dave was very active in a host of community organizations. He was instrumental in beginning the Arkansas Valley Hospice, serving on its founding board and as president during its development. He was a lifelong member in the Presbyterian Church, first at Eastminster in Toledo and later at First Presbyterian Church of La Junta, where he served as an elder many times and Moderator of the Pueblo Presbytery. Dave also served as president of the La Junta Rotary Club where he had many friends.

Ann and Dave loved music. Dave was a member of the choir and he served as Treasurer of the Arkansas Valley Community Concert Association.

After retiring from Otero, Dave kept busy by volunteering at the Woodruff Memorial Library in La Junta and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Because of his interest in family genealogy, he spent many hours -- and even traveled to Germany -- to hunt down relatives.

He will be missed by his brother Dr. Philip Kuebbeler and Phil’s wife, Judy, of Sarasota, Florida; brother-in-law, James McEathron of Naples, Florida; four nephews, Rob and Bill Kuebbeler, Mark and Scott McEathron; one niece, Andrea Kuebbeler. As baseball finally gets underway in 2020, we know Dave will be following his beloved Colorado Rockies.

Graveside service will be on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery with Reverend Dr. M.J. Romano of the First Presbyterian Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to either the First Presbyterian Church, 111 E. 20th Street, La Junta, Colo., 81050 or to the Arkansas Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 488, La Junta, direct or through the funeral home.

