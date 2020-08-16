Mass of Christian burial for Jesús Serna will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colo., with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Interment will take place at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Rosary will begin at 9: 30 a.m. Per Jesús’ request, there will be no public visitation. There will be limited seating at the church and masks will be required.

Our Heavenly Father and His angels called another angel home early the morning of Aug. 12, 2020. Jesús Serna, affectionately known by his loving family as "Nino," passed from this world peacefully after a brief struggle with cancer. Jesús was born in Pabellón de Arteaga, Aguascalientes, México on Sept. 4, 1942, to Roberto Serna and María del Refugio Muñoz. He made Southern Colorado his home in the 1960’s and worked as a jack of all trades at farms across the valley for 20 years before settling at Apache Ranch and later working for farmer and rancher, Edward Dean. He married the love of his life, Stella Torres, on Jan. 3, 1987, and adopted her family as his own.

Jesús and Stella’s home was the center of family life, and memories too numerous to count were made in their patio where music, food, and fun was always in good supply.

Jesús enjoyed dancing, gardening, watching old Westerns, and listening to Spanish music, but his greatest joy was being there for his family. From potty training to graduations, and doctors’ appointments to weddings, his family could always count on "Nino" to be there with a smile and a loving hand. Jesús was a loving, caring, friendly man and will be greatly missed by all who know and love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roberto and María; sisters, Evangelina, Olivia, and Caramela; brothers, José, Juan, Enrique, and Roberto; son, Leroy; and grandson and godson, Justin.

Jesús is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Stella Serna; two sisters, Guadalupe and Ramona; children, Tobias, Gloria, Josefa, MaryAnn, Earlene, and Ronnie; grandchildren, Monica, Kevin, Renee, Amber, Christopher, Ashley; grandchild and goddaughter, Stephany; great-grandchildren, Alicia, Malakai, Estella, Alyssa, Vante, Evangelina, Elijah, Dominic, Angelica, Christopher, Benjamin, and Angelo; and great-great-grandchildren Xzayvian and Aubriella.

To leave online condolences, please visit ww.horberfuneralchapel.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colo., 81054.