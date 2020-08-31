Georgia Mae Thorp, 97, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, at the Fowler Health Care Center in Fowler. Georgia was born on Aug. 11, 1923, to James Osie & Stella Elsie (Kirby) Robertson in Driftwood, Okla.

Georgia worked at the Ranchers Restaurant in Manzanola, Colo., as a cook and owned a gas station in Manzanola as well. She was a member and Sunday school teacher at the First Christian Church in Manzanola. She started a group called Young Disciples. She ran a ranch with her husband most of her life. In 2015, she was the Arkansas Valley Silver Queen.

She is survived by her daughters, Twila (Dan) Basham of La Junta; Charlotte Wear of Claremore, Okla.; Stephanie (John) Cullinane of Fowler; brother, C.A. Robertson of Texas; sister, Jean Stiffler of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Daniel (Lalaine) Basham, Jr., David Basham, Lesli (Kevin) Danielson, William (Alicia) Wear, Cindy Wear, Charles, Richard and John Grinstead; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great, great-grandchildren; significant other, Dale Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Thorp; eight sisters and one brother.

A private family memorial service has already taken place.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to do so may make memorial donations to the First Christian Church of Manzanola direct or through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.