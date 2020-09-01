Gary Dean Darnell, 59, went to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus on Aug. 26, 2020, at his La Junta home. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends, but they are rejoicing in that he is in the Lords presence and his loving arms, free of the terrible pains he suffered. He was born on Sept. 22, 1960, in Pueblo, Colo., to Norman Wayne and Laura Yvonne (Sullivan) Darnell.

The family moved to Aurora, Colo., when he was two years old, where he attended school until his junior year. He then moved to La Junta and enrolled in the La Junta High School. He graduated from Hopkinsville High School in Hopkinsville, Ky.

He joined the United States Army, after completing his training he was stationed in Grafenwohr, Germany in a hawk missile battalion. He was honorably discharged in 1982.

He married Raelynn Kae Jones in February of 1983 in Swink, into that union was born two children, Stephanie Lynn and Brock Dwayne Darnell. In January of 2001 he married Ramona Lea Schibblehut and gained two stepchildren, Mallory Lea and Zane Daniel Graham, who he loved as though they were his natural kids.

Gary held various job positions, such as rancher/farmer and truck driver. During these times he enrolled at OJC to obtain an Associates in Behavioral Science and began a career in law enforcement for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department where he then entered the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy in Golden and graduated with a state of Colorado Peace Officers certification. He then returned to patrol within the county of Pueblo for a couple years, when he left to take a position with the Colorado State Patrol.

He was afflicted with severely degenerating bones and joints, in which sever pain impacted his life. He was an avid woodworker and stone crafter up until the time he was diagnosed with an incurable lung disease. He attended the First Southern Baptist Church for several years.

He is survived by his children, Stephanie Lynn (Chad) Humston of Aurora, NE; Brock Dwayne Darnell of La Junta; mother, Laura Whitney of La Junta; wife, Raelynn Darnell of La Junta; brother, Stephen (Sandi) Darnell of Deer Trail, Colo.; grandchildren, Bristol Levi Darnell, Alyssa Jade Darnell; nephew, Wayne Pasic and niece, Nichole Darnell. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Wayne Darnell, brother, Douglas Dwayne Darnell and all of his grandparents.

As per Gary’s request cremation has taken place and a service and gathering will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.