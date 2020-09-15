Willie Dene Blue, 83, of La Junta, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, at the Crowley County Nursing Home.

She was born on May 1, 1937, in Madill, Okla., to Luther & Claudia (Easley) Stone. Willie Dene married Tracy Joseph Blue, he preceded her in death June 18, 2000. She then married Ross Lucero and he also preceded her in death April 26, 2015. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Andrew Blue, he was born on Aug. 14, 1983, and passed on Sept. 19, 2019, at 36 years old.

Willie worked at Tri City Hospital in Vista, Calif., for many years, then after moving to Colorado at AVRMC in La Junta.

Willie is survived by her children, Perry (Alice) Blue of Fowler, Joann (Larry) Knaggs of La Junta, Auda Blue of La Junta, Frank Blue of Buena Vista, Glen (Lorri) Blue of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Robert Blue of La Junta; brother, Delbert Stone of Vista, California and sister, Delsa Lobo of La Junta; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great, great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers, James & Choice Stone and sisters, Mary Burns & Millie Larson.

Graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in La Junta with Pastor Aaron Lockhart of the Rocky Ford Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peacock Memorial Chapel.

