Obituaries

Agnes C. Davis March 23, 1920 - May 23, 2020

A Memorial Service for Agnes B.C. Davis is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the Las Animas First United Methodist Church.

Seating will be limited and masks will be required.

Agnes Cline Davis was born March 23, 1920, in Oklahoma. She passed away on May 23, 2020, in Colorado at the age of 100.

Her obituary was in the BCDemocrat on June 4, 2020, and may also be seen at www.findagrave.com.

To leave online condolences or for Memorial information please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.